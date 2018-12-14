Single Mother Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime From Her Bank [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip:

A 30-year-old nurse and single mother with $150,000 in student loan debt received an absolutely life-changing surprise on Wednesday.

Jasmin Ford was surprised with the news that Fifth Third Bank was going to be paying off her student loans entirely. “I still can’t find the words,” the mother said on Thursday. “I’m off work again today and I’m just sort of pacing around and restless because I know my life is going to change.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ford is a Chicago native and was the first in her family to graduate from college. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2011 and then became a nurse three years later after going back to school for her nursing degree. She finished her Master’s degree in nursing in 2015. With no family assistance, she said she had to take out student loans in order to cover necessities like food and rent in addition to tuition.

SEE ALSO: Couple Brought To Tears After Operation Blessing Surprises Them On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO]

“I could not foresee when I’d be able to pay it off,” Ford said of her debt. “I just knew this was going to be a part of my life as long as I was alive unless there was some significant change, which — wow.” Ford said she now envisions being able to use her nursing career to give back even more and “pay it forward.”

“I just imagine being able to spend more time physically with my family, not having to hustle, having mental freedom and with that, some spiritual freedom,” she said. “I can open myself to more experiences, opportunities and just be able to sit and be with my thoughts and be able to pursue what it is I came to do.”

She also said that life will change for her son, Caleb, who is going to turn 2 in February. While struggling to pay back her debt, Ford worked nearly every day of the week at two jobs. “His life will be totally different,” she said. “I’m so happy and so proud that I’m able to offer that to him more than anything else because he deserves it.”

Jasmine Ford was surprised by Fifth Third Bank after being chosen to participate in a documentary that the Ohio-based bank was producing on the student loan debt. She didn’t know she was being awarded $150K for her loans, because she thought the film crew was simply coming back to her home on Wednesday to shoot some additional video.

Next year, Fifth Third Bank plans to pay off student debt for two more people. The bank will pay off loans of up to $39,000 for two users of Fifth Third Momentum, the bank’s student loan initiative that rounds up a customer’s debit card purchases and applies it to their student loan balance.

See photos of Rickey Smiley below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] 33 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 1 of 33 2. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 2 of 33 3. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 3 of 33 4. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 4 of 33 5. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 5 of 33 6. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 6 of 33 7. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 7 of 33 8. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 8 of 33 9. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 9 of 33 10. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 10 of 33 11. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 11 of 33 12. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 12 of 33 13. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 13 of 33 14. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 14 of 33 15. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 15 of 33 16. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 16 of 33 17. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 17 of 33 18. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 18 of 33 19. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 19 of 33 20. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 20 of 33 21. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 21 of 33 22. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 22 of 33 23. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 23 of 33 24. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 24 of 33 25. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 25 of 33 26. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 26 of 33 27. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 27 of 33 28. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 28 of 33 29. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 29 of 33 30. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 30 of 33 31. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 31 of 33 32. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 32 of 33 33. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week Source:RickeySmiley.com 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS] Check out photos from Rickey Smiley's visit to Tuskegee University for ROTC Week!

Single Mother Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime From Her Bank [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com