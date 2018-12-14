Netflix Subscribers Furious As Streaming Service Tests New “Garbage” Instant Replay Feature

As the weather gets colder, online streaming services like Netflix become increasingly important. People are spending a lot more time inside, whether alone or with their loved ones, and I don’t know about your home—but in mine, TV is usually the go-to activity. So, you can understand why some people are having intense reactions to Netflix suddenly deciding to test a new feature on the app…even if it’s not affecting that many shows.

In a message to the Los Angeles Times, Netflix confirmed that it’s trying out a new “Instant Replay” button. It’s pretty self-explanatory—viewers are asked if they want to replay a scene they just watched. Sadly, people aren’t here for it.

From the L.A. Times:

The pop-up feature appears on screen after certain scenes and is available only on a selection of the service’s vast library of original and licensed content. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based digital streaming giant confirmed that it is trying out the feature but added that it hasn’t decided whether it will become a permanent user capability.

Netflix didn’t say much, except that the testing will serve as a learning experience:

“We’re trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability to rewatch favorite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “Right now we’re just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future.”

See how people have been reacting on the flip…folks are so mad that it’s actually kind of hilarious.

