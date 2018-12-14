The Rewind: Mr. And Mrs. Smith Serve Up Hot Tea On Their Marriage

Another episode of The Rewind is here and we are more than happy to give you your much-needed dose of recap reality. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Lavarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

Without further adieu, let’s jump into this week’s episode.

Today, we’re going to discuss Jada Pinkett-Smith’s web television talk show, Red Table Talk. The series, which broadcasts on Facebook Watch weekly, debuted on May 7, 2018. It stars Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, her daughter Willow Smith and often an additional special guest per episode. The show was created after a video of Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother and Willow shared discussing issues each generation experienced regarding motherhood. The initial video went viral and since the inception ofRed Table Talk, they’ve been nominated for a Streamy Award and a People’s Choice Award. The series has featured a number of special guests including Gabrielle Union, Toni Braxton, Tiffany Haddish, and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Fletcher. On June 13, 2018, it was announced that Facebook Watch had ordered an additional 13 episodes of Red Table Talk. The show has managed to become a viral sensation.

Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise also break down Trey Songz’s latest track, Jill (Sumn Real) on this week’s episode of The Rewind. Trey Songz dedicated the new song, which he released back in November, to Jill Scott’s now viral simulated microphone fellatio video. Despite the fact that the video is old and Jill Scott isn’t too thrilled about all of the new and unwanted attention it’s been getting it, she did compliment Trey on the song and said that she actually liked it. With everyone talking about who they think the king of R&B is and Trey Songz’s name definitely being in the running for some people, it’s nice to see the singer drop something brand new for the fans. Do you think DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius feel the same way? We find out on the latest episode of Global Grind’s The Rewind.

Watch the full episode above and let us know your thoughts.

