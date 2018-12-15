Since getting out the bing earlier this past summer Kodak Black‘s been out and about trying to do good for himself and people around him.

Today (Dec. 14) the Florida rapper continues his road to redemption by releasing his sophomore album Dying To Live and judging from the fact that it’s 16 cuts deep you know he spent more time in the studio than in the streets to get this one done.

A few weeks ago Big K.R.I.T. issued a “Glorious Challenge” for up and coming artists looking to turn some heads with their rap or singing skills but today the Mississippi rapper comes through with a trey bag to show and prove how potent his own work can be.

Coming back with some new work for his Shaolin fans and followers, Method Man returns with a brand new LP in Meth Lab 2: The Lithium. Featuring other OG MC’s such as Snoop Dogg, Redman and Sheek Louch along with fellow Killer Bees like Raekwon, Masta Killah and Cappadonna, the 15-track album is bound to give you all the feels of the mid and late 90’s.

YFN Lucci dropped a new EP titled 3: Future.

Kodak Black, Big K.R.I.T., Method Man & More Drop New Projects [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: