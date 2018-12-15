It finally happened! Teyana Taylor finally gives us a video for one of the best remixes we’ve heard in hammers.

Linking up with Ghostface Killa, Method Man, and Raekwon for the visuals to the remix for “Gonna Love Me,” Teyana Taylor shows and proves that she’s not the one for dating fools who pack secret phones and laugh it off when they’re caught. A smart dude would just have a landline and keep it at that. Just sayin.’

Kodak Black meanwhile seems like he likes to play dress-up as he dons some 50’s attire while living in the burbs in the retro black-and-white visual to the Lil Pump assisted “Gnarly.” Lil Pump did not play along by the way.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yella Beezy featuring Kevin Gates, Rod Wave featuring Moneybagg Yo, and more.

TEYANA TAYLOR FT. GHOSTFACE KILLAH, METHOD MAN & RAEKWON – “GONNA LOVE ME REMIX”

KODAK BLACK FT. LIL PUMP – “GNARLY”

YELLA BEEZY FT. KEVIN GATES – “WHAT I DID”

ROD WAVE FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “FEEL THE SAME WAY”

GLOKKNINE – “LEONARDO DA G9”

CHINESE KITTY – “PURSE”

LK SNOOP FT ELDORADO RED & HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “UP”

Teyana Taylor ft. Ghostface, Method Man & Raekwon “Gonna Love Me Remix,” Kodak Black “Gnarly” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: