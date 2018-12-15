Trade Sending Wizards Forward Kelly Oubre To Memphis Called Off Over Miscommunication Between Suns & Grizzles

The breakup of the Washington Wizards have been long rumored and after Friday two players were supposed to be leaving while one former Wiz will be returning. The Wizards had agreed to a three-team deal, sending forward Kelly Oubre, Jr to the Memphis Grizzlies and guard Austin Rivers to the Phoenix Suns. Trevor Ariza was supposed to make his return to the Wizards.

Role players Wayne Selden and Marshon Brooks will be sent to Suns while a 2020 Grizzlies second-round pick and a conditional 2019 second-rounder was supposed to be coming to Washington.

However, because of a mixup of names, the trade is off. The Suns believed that they would receive up-and-coming player Dillon Brooks. Instead, they would receive Marshon. So basically Ariza, Kelly Oubre, and Rivers were not traded because the Suns and the Grizzlies failed to communicate on their end.

Oubre is currently averaging 13 points per game & a 43% field goal percentage. In his first and only season with the Suns, Ariza is averaging around 10 points a game and nearly 6 rebounds per contest. Ariza played with the Wizards from 2012-2014

