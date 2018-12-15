It’s Official! Wizards Trade Kelly Oubre & Austin Rivers For Trevor Ariza

This time it’s official.

The Washington Wizards trade Kelly Oubre, Jr and Austin Rivers to the Phoenix Suns for Trevor Ariza. This will be Ariza’s second stint with the Wizards and the team is looking for the Forward to bring a veteran presence both on and off the court.

Last night, a three-team deal between the Wizards, Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies was thought to be final but there was confusion between which Brooks player would be traded. The Suns thought that guard Dillon Brooks would be headed to Phoenix, while the Grizzlies planned on sending guard Marshon Brooks. When the two teams couldn’t agree, the trade broke down.

This time the Wizards and Suns decided to work together on the deal, sending Ariza back to the team he played with from 2012 to 2014.

