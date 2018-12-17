CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Towson University Student

Leave a comment
Yellow Caution Tape on a black background

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Police in Baltimore County have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Towson University student.

Related: Vigil Held for 20-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Hit-and-Run

Man Bahadur Gurung is facing four charges relating to the crash that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Mzimazisi Ncube, including failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident as well as additional charges.

The 36-year-old Rosedale native is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Read More: WBAL-TV

Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Towson University Student was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close