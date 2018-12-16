CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meek Mill Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s New Man

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj has been showing off her new man on social media. Despite the rumors and scandal around him, Nicki seems to be enjoying her time with her new boo. Although there is a lot of buzz on social media, one may not have expected Meek Mill to jump in on the conversation.

Related: Watch: Meek Mill Opens Up About Deading His Beef With Drake &amp; Jay-Z Accidentally Playing ‘Back To Back’

When asked how he felt about Nicki’s Meek had a very mature answer…well sort of.

What are your thoughts? Is Meek being petty or is this a mature response? What do you say when asked about your ex’s new boyfriend/girlfriend?

Related: What Now!? Nicki Minaj Is Suing Daily Mail Network For Defamation!

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)

25 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)

The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Meek Mill Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s New Man was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close