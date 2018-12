On today’s Vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show… Quick Silva talked about keeping people on a need to know basis. He talked about keeping things to yourself. When you have a vision or a project not everybody is rooting for you nor do they understand your goal. If you want to hear more listen to the video above.

