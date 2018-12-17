Are Today’s ‘R&B Kings’ Still Committed To The Female Orgasm?

Back in my Spelman College days, Trey Songz dropped his classic full-length project Ready. It was the start of my sophomore year and my roommate and I ended up despising each other—to the extent that we shared a room, but never spoke, and eventually, the one and only thing we could agree on was that album.

With songs like “Neighbors Know My Name,” “Jupiter Love,” “Holla If You Need Me,” “Scratchin’ Me Up,” Trigga inspired a warm, devilish spirit in women everywhere that began with our imaginations and ended in our panties.

Now, I never actually bust a nut to any of his songs—at least not that I remember—but I was so sure he wanted me to. I felt deep in my indecent collegiate soul that Trigga’s goal must have been to get his female fans to drop our drawers—or, at the very least think about it. If we were friends today, I’m sure my thieving roommate would say she felt the same. I mean, c’mon, don’t you remember the x-rated lyrics? The light whispering? The…music videos?

Hold on girl don’t you lose it/

It’s made for you please use it/

Scratch my body up girl I don’t mind/

I’ma take your pain if you take mine.

Whew, I remember… Ready is absolutely one of the most memorable albums from my time in undergrad.

With that said, you can understand why I hold Trigga’s libido to an insane standard. You can also understand why his latest works, two mixtapes he released in celebration of his 34th birthday last month, just aren’t doing it for me. It’d been over a year since we got a full-length project from Trey and I was expecting Ready-level tunes. But if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans right?

I hate to come across as though I’m criticizing Trigga’s art on any level (art is subjective), but I feel this has to be said out of respect for the future of female pleasure: I tuned in and as far as 11, the tape more geared toward R&B, I heavily f*cked with it—but for the most part, I didn’t want to f*ck to it.

Trey used to be thoroughly committed to the female orgasm and it’s upsetting to think maybe he isn’t as devoted as he once was…are any of the current R&B kings, for that matter? 11 felt more like R&B infused with trap music (which seems to be the trend these days and which I absolutely love in small doses) but I am personally really looking forward to the day when Trigga—as Diddy so beautifully put it recently—is ready to sing our drawers off again.

For those who are skeptical, music can play a glorious part in your sex life and even take it to the next level. CASSIUS consulted our favorite sexpert Glamazon Tyomi, who tells us how below.

On the kinds of music that are most likely to get a woman sexually stimulated and why:

“Music that features sexual lyrics, sultry instruments and sound effects that mimic breathing, moans and sex sounds is most likely to get a woman sexually stimulated,” Tyomi told us. “This has everything to do with the emotions that we associate with this type of music because of our sexual memories. R&B has always been a genre that caters to women and lovers. Any woman can turn on her favorite slow jam and be taken right back into a place of pleasure. Music evokes emotions and triggers our brains to release dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is responsible for the body’s pleasure response. ‘Sex music’ as I call R&B, provides an ‘erotic massage’ for the brain, the largest sex organ, and can serve as a form of foreplay.”

On how the content of a song can play a part in what women are willing to do sexually:

“The content of a song can influence a woman to relax and open up to the idea of exploring more—kind of like a game of ‘Follow The Leader.’ The mind is impressionable and when the lyrics of a song are making specific suggestions, it’s easy to follow along. Songs that encourage women to be nasty with their sexual expression give them permission to be free without judgment. Sometimes it’s that little push that some women need to break out of their shell. Ultimately, a woman’s willingness to do more sexually boils down to her comfort level with herself, her confidence in her sexual skill set and the connection she has with her partner. Some women may feel intimidated by salacious lyrics due to religious or cultural conditioning.”

On whether or not music can affect a man’s sexual performance and in what ways:

“Music can absolutely affect the sexual performance of a man. Either by enhancing it by helping him focus his attention on his partner, or by serving as a distraction that could make it difficult to connect to the experience he is having. Some men enjoy hearing the sounds of sex because it turns them on, so music, in this case, would be an impediment. Others prefer the accompaniment of music to enrich his experience. Music can even influence men to act out more aggressively during sex, depending on the content of the songs being played. Studies have shown that men who listened to misogynistic rap music were more likely to act sexually aggressive towards their partners.”

Trigga, if you’re reading this, you once said: “If you ever need me to be what you need, girl I’m free and forever you can holla at me”… R&B needs you. Please don’t bail on us now.

Are Today’s ‘R&B Kings’ Still Committed To The Female Orgasm? was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: