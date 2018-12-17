Rickey Smiley Teams Up With Comedy Legend Martin Lawrence On The Season Finale Of “Rickey Smiley For Real” [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley reunites with Martin Lawrence and other comedy legends for the critically acclaimed “Lit AF Tour” on the final episode of TV One’s “RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL,” premiering Tuesday, December 18 at 8 p.m./7C.

Returning to his stand-up roots, Rickey hits the stage with a memorable set for a leg of the national tour and joins a killer lineup featuring Michael Blackson (Next Friday), DeRay Davis (Wild N’ Out), Benji Brown (1st Amendment Stand Up) and more. He pays homage to Martin Lawrence, the official “Lit AF Tour” host, for paving the way for upcoming comedians.

In true Rickey fashion, he finds the funny in tragedy – bridging little people and funerals in a hilarious routine that has members of the audience holding their stomachs. The routine hits close to home as Rickey’s grandfather succumbs to his illness during this season’s taping of RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL.

Backstage the fun doesn’t stop as the funny men continue to throw comedic jabs at each other. Witty, swift and fearless – each comic brings their unique brand of funny.

“Who’s funnier- me.” DeRay boldly says to Martin. “He just gotta get his teeth fixed, you know what I’m saying? If he wants to go after the ladies and all that, he gotta get them fixed,” Martin shoots back.

Meanwhile, Brandon finally reconnects with his father Rickey on ways to perfect his craft as a budding comedian. Rickey offers his assistance but stresses the importance of Brandon prioritizing his health and sobriety over his career.

Also this week, Juicy unknowingly finds herself in the middle of a scandalous set-up between her new beau, Gary with da Tea and Lisa Wu. Caught off guard, Juicy erupts into a firestorm of fury when realizing just how far the two went meddling in her relationship with a male exotic dancer.

After a serious breach of trust, will Juicy and Gary’s friendship come to blows? Tune into the season finale of RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL and find out if Juicy and Gary eventually kiss and make up or if their friendship is at the point of no return.

Watch the preview for the season finale below!

See photo of Rickey Smiley at the LIT AF Tour below!

