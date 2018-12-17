If the ever mysterious Saint Nick granted you one Christmas gift as an adult, what would you wish for?

As the holiday approaches some pretty funny hashtags are popping up online, including one that asks fully grown adults to dream up their grown-up Christmas lists. People are really getting into it, almost as if they truly are praying Santa Claus comes through on his sleigh to make it all happen for them. Hit the flip to see what’s making it to folks’ wish lists…they prove adulting is the ultimate struggle.

These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting Is The Ultimate Struggle was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: