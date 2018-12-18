Alfonso Ribeiro Suing ‘Fortnite’ & ‘NBA 2K’ Developers For Jacking The Carlton Dance

Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly isn’t the only person suing Epic Games for stealing dance moves and incorporating them in Fortnite. Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor, and the creator of the Carlton Dance, Alfonso Ribeiro is getting in on the action and wants his coins as well.

Ribeiro is upping the ante and also suing NBA 2K’s developers as well TMZ exclusively reports.

His suit is almost similar to 2 Milly’s, and in court documents attained byTMZ he alleges that the “Fresh emote” as it is called in the game is a carbon copy of his dance he came up with for the hit 90’s sitcom that he is in the process of copyrighting.

Per TMZ:

Alfonso’s attorney, David Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, tells us, “It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro’s likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite.”

He continues, “Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like “Fresh.” Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property.”

We reached out to Epic Games but were told they don’t comment on ongoing litigation.

2 Milly’s case was going to be a bit of an uphill battle, but with Ribeiro throwing his name into the hat, the pressure on both companies to compensate them might have increased dramatically. We wouldn’t be shocked at this point if Epic Games and now 2K decide to settle and cough up some dough. The results of this suit could open the door to more similar lawsuits as well.

You can see the evidence in the video below if for some reason you’re skeptical about Ribeiro’s case.

Photo: NBC / Getty

