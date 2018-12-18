It may be the most wonderful time of the year. But, it’s also the time of year when real-life Grinches steal packages from porches.
But one engineer and YouTube star figured out a way to get back at these thieves. Mike Rober spent 6 months rigging a package to explode with glitter and farts, catching these suspected thieves on camera in a video that has gone viral.
Oh, were they in for a surprise. Check out the clip below.
Guy Gets Back at Package Thieves With Glitter Bomb was originally published on 92q.com
