The First Set Photos of Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance’ Series

Jim Henson’s been dearly departed for more almost three decades but the man behind some of your favorite childhood muppet shows is about to have another one of his works come to life thanks to Netflix.

Decades after the release of the fantasy cult classic The Dark Crystal, io9 is reporting that Netflix is set to drop a 10-episode prequel to the 1982 film, The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance. Set to take place “many years” before the events of the original film, Age of Resistance will once again be played out by puppets and be voiced by an all-star cast including OG sci-fi icon Mark Hammill, Helena Bonham Carter, Anya Taylor Joy, and Keegan-Michael Key amongst many others.

According to the plot description, the show is about three young Gelflings (from three of the Gelflings’ seven clans) inspiring a rebellion against the evil emperor Skeksis after learning a terrifying secret about the source of his power.

We’re pretty sure many a Millennial won’t be familiar with the original film but trust that this is a big deal to age old sci-fi heads and 80’s babies that grew up on Henson’s imagination and vision. Some pics of the upcoming series were revealed and from the looks of things it’ll remain true to the original while also getting an upgrade in puppet details.

Check out what we’re talking about below and let us know if you’ll be checking for The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance when it premiers sometime in 2019.

