Lil Yachty Announces He Is The Newest Member of Global E-Sports Organization FaZe Clan

Hip-Hop and video game culture pretty much go hand in hand now. Soulja Boy just announced he is starting his own E-sports team and now Lil Yachty revealed at Rolling Loud that he is taking his video game playing talents to Global E-Sports Organization FaZe Clan.

The “Minnesota” rapper made the announcement during his set at the music festival which was live-streamed to fans around the world via LiveXLive revealing he will be known as FaZe Boat. Fellow clan FaZe Clan members Banks, Temperrr, Apex, Alex, and others joined their new team member on stage to celebrate the occasion.

After his performance, Yachty and the FaZe Clan sat down for an exclusive interview in the LiveXLive “Live Zone” where he spoke on the moment and his passion for playing video games and how him teaming up with the clan came to be. So this union this was a no-brainer, you can peep the entire interview in the video below.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

