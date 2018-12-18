CLOSE
Push Present: Papoose Buys Remy Ma A $94,000 Escalade For Birthing Their Baby Girl

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

via Bossip:

Remy Ma was recently given a GOOD gift for the birth of “the golden child.”

The rapper who welcomed a baby girl December 14 was awarded a special gift from her hubby Papoose for a successful delivery. While the couple was on GMA, host Michael Strahan asked Papoose if he planned on giving Remy a “push gift.”

Papoose has since taken on Michael’s idea and awarded Remy with a helluva push gift; a 2019 Escalade with an MSRP of $94,000.

SEE ALSO: Remy Ma And Papoose Welcome Baby Girl

According to Pap, Remy deserves it because she’s been breastfeeding around the clock.

Must be niiiiiice.

Congrats to these two, we can’t wait to see “the golden child.”

See photos of Remy Ma and Papoose below!

