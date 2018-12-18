CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

“Laverne & Shirley” Actress Penny Marshall Dead At 75

Leave a comment
Penny Marshall, Barry Manilow Appearing On 'The Barry Manilow Special'

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

Actress and comedian Penny Marshall has died. The famed actress and comedian died in her Hollywood home Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home reportedly due complications from diabetes

Marshall was most known for her role as Laverne DeFazio on the hit show “Laverne and Shirley.” After appearing on Happy Days, Executives turned their roles into the spin-off show which ran for 8 seasons, starting in 1976. The “L” worn on all of Laverne’s clothes became iconic and one of the most notable logos in Television at the time.

After television, Marshall made history when she directed Tom Hanks breakout movie “Big.” The film grossed over $100 million dollars, making Marshall the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed over the century mark.

Penny also directed films such as “A League of Their Own,” the Whoopi Goldberg film “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “A Preacher’s Wife” starring Denzel Washington and the late Whitney Houston.

Source: TMZ

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

“Laverne & Shirley” Actress Penny Marshall Dead At 75 was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close