2018 was one hell of a year. Things were just as wacky as they were lit — and the social media challenges that went viral this year are a direct reflection of that. From dangerous to doable; we ranked this year’s viral challenges from WTF why, to that’s wassup!

Hit the flip to check out our list and hit us on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

2018 Viral Challenges Ranked From ‘WTF’ To ‘That’s Wassup’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: