Aerica Banks Speaks On “Equality and Inclusion”

It’s Working Women Wednesday! Today Aerica Banks was spotlighted for all of her continuous contributions to helping woman of color in business and tech.

Aerica was an Environmental Studies Major at Oxford University and had the pleasure of working with the Obama Administration. “The White House under the Obamas was definitely the best place…” And Speaking of the Obamas, Barack Obama recently played Santa at the Children’s Hospital.

Aerica said that working under their administration has played a major part in her journey. She now works with 1863 Ventures, who’s founder Melissa Bradley, was also a feature for Working Woman Wednesday. See again, woman working together is never underappreciated on Angie Ange in the Morning!

