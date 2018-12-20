Remy Ma Returned To Hospital Due To Excessive Bleeding

Remy Ma gave birth to a baby girl this past weekend, but not with complications. The Bronx rapper returned to the hospital due to excessive bleeding that ultimately required surgery.
Sources tell us Remy was suffering from excessive bleeding Tuesday night and went right back to the hospital. The post-birth complications necessitated emergency surgery.
As we reported … Remy and Papoose announced the birth of their daughter on social media, but didn’t disclose her name. Papoose called it “tough labor.” Mind you, Remy went into labor at age 38 — Papoose is 40 himself — and revealed last year she had recently suffered a miscarriage.
Amazingly, we’re told she delivered her new baby naturally.
Reportedly, Remy had to receive blood transfusions. Fortunately, word is the surgery was a success.
Thank you for my “Push Present” Husband @papoosepapoose 🥰🥰🥰 I’ve been so happy with the baby that I forgot all about such materialistic things.🤷🏽♀️We been married for 10 years but today is the day we FINALLY had our wedding. Such a special day that we have to acknowledge it🥰 (3 years ago)- we call it our “TV Wedding Anniversary” 😏 BUT Now it’s an even MORE special day; it was originally my Due Date, however, after getting induced on Friday & having to stay in the hospital an extra day due to complications, today we got to FINALLY bring home “The Golden Child” ( the name is sticking- they calling her “GC”🤦🏽♀️…will reveal her REAL beautiful name with maternity pics soon though) I’m truly blessed🙏🏽 Sidebar: I’m really hyped about the cooler to store the baby’s milk though 😂 This breastfeeding thing is SERIOUS 😬#BlackLove #MeetTheMackies #RemyMa #RemAndPap #TheGoldenChild
