We Have To Talk About Michelle Obama’s Golden Thigh-High Boots

During her latest tour stop promoting and discussing her best-selling memoir Becoming, Michelle Obama said, according to a former colleague who was in attendance, that during their time in the White House, she and Barack spent much of their time very aware of the fact that they could not make a mistake in the White House because as the first and only Black family to occupy the space, they were being judged by a different standard. (We all remember the tan suit debacle.)

The criticisms that Mrs. Obama received for everything from her appearance to her healthy eating initiative to her penchant for wearing sleeveless tops and dresses were always up for debate, discussion and ridicule. And I knew, even before her book confirmed it, that there were parts of herself that she was holding back. For the sake of herself, her family and her country. Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

But now that the chapter in the White House has been closed, we can see how the real Michelle LaVaughn Robinson is emerging. From the candor of her speech—she told Jimmy Fallon that on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, she was thinking, “Bye Felicia (Felisha),” to her fashion choices.

Last night, when she stepped on the stage at the Barclays Center to speak with Sarah Jessica Parker, there was a glow to her. Not only in her face—but in her shoes, chile.

The Forever First Lady was wearing thigh high glittery gold boots with an electric yellow dress. Honestly, the dress was not what we were looking at.

If you’re wondering about these show-stopping shoes, they are Balenciaga’s “Knife Over The Knee” boots. And they retail for $3,900.

