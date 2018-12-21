Trina Is Fed Up With Trick Daddy, Everyone Is Mad At Amara & More Struggle In Love & Hip Hop Miami Super Trailer

We are currently watching the mess unfold weekly in the NYC edition of famed Love & Hip Hop reality show franchise. Today we got a preview of what to expect when we are back to the 305 next year and based on this super trailer boy is the struggle going to be hot on the new season of Love & Hip Hop Miami.

Trina and Trick Daddy’s fallout sets the tone immediately in the super trailer previewing the downward spiral of their once prosperous friendship and business relationship. Things seem to get extreme with Trina requesting Trick be kept from away from her in one eye-opening scene.

Amara La Negra realizes that with rising fame comes a lot of problems she didn’t want. We get a glimpse of numerous cast members having an issue with the Afro-Latina star. Gunplay is also back this season, and it would seem he is still boxing with his demons and his relationship with curvalicious boo Keyara this season. Bobby Lyte returns and is once again starting trouble. Prince’s friendship with Bobby is giving off questionable vibes with people wondering about his sexuality.

Veronica Vega’s “career” is suffering mightly after being labeled a racist last season for her comments towards Amara La Negra. She is having a hard time getting time, and it’s taking a toll on the artist. Pleasure P and the rest of the R&B group Pretty Ricky is back as well, and it looks like they are trying to make a comeback, but some significant issues need to be fixed before that happens.

Last but not least, LHHMIA will be touching on the #MeToo movement with new cast member comedian and viral sensation Jessie Woo. She reflects on a very traumatizing situation in her life in a powerful scene featuring the movement’s founder Tarana Burke.

Also returning this season Miami Tip, Shay Johnson, JoJo, Joy Young, Michelle Pooch, Chinese Nicky, Chinese Kitty, and Liz Fuentes. Love & Hip Hop Miami is going to be a roller coaster ride, you can get a sample of the mess in the trailer below.

—

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Trina Is Fed Up With Trick Daddy, Everyone Is Mad At Amara & More Struggle In Love & Hip Hop Miami Super Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: