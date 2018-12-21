Jeezy’s Son Involved In Homicide, Caught Knife Slash To The Face

The son of Atlanta rapper Jeezy was injured in an altercation that has left one man dead according to a flurry of reports. Jadarius Jenkins, 22, reportedly was slashed in the face during the incident and was released by city police after an initial investigation was held.

TMZ reports:

According to law enforcement … the ATL rapper’s 22-year-old son, Jadarius, was involved in an incident Sunday morning in Georgia that ended with gunfire. Officers responded to a shots fired call, and when they arrived they found a 37-year-old man had been shot … he later died at the hospital

Cops say Jadarius sustained a “possible knife wound to the face” and was treated at the scene, but it’s unclear what occurred prior to the altercation between the two.

Drew Findling, the attorney for Jeezy’s son, tells TMZ … “We are grateful to law enforcement for releasing Jadarius after their preliminary investigation. He continues to receive medical treatment for the injury he endured during the incident.”

The outlet adds that a source tells them that Jenkins was acting in self-defense. The slain man was also a possible suspect in a pair of burglaries in the area of the shooting.

