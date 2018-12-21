Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
In this latest clip from the Veda Loca in the Morning show, JKruz took it upon himself to do some songwriting for a more edgy Christmas song. Jazzi Black obviously called it “9 Days of Trillness.” DJ Kayotik on the other hand, was feeling like it was Bad Boy and Diddy all over again.
Check out this crazy, hilarious video right now, shot by Shun Atkins.
Do you wanna make the band?
SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Jazzi’s Long Story [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Radio Birds [VIDEO]
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Biggest, Most Memorable Moments Of 2018 (PHOTOS)
The Biggest, Most Memorable Moments Of 2018 (PHOTOS)
1. January 2018Source:Getty 1 of 68
2. January 2018Source:Getty 2 of 68
3. January 2018Source:ACThePlug & R Cyrus 3 of 68
4. February 2018Source:Walt Disney 4 of 68
5. February 2018Source:WENN 5 of 68
6. February 2018Source:Getty 6 of 68
7. February 2018Source:Getty 7 of 68
8. March 2018Source:Getty 8 of 68
9. March 2018Source:Radio One Houston 9 of 68
10. March 2018Source:Getty 10 of 68
11. March 2018Source:Getty 11 of 68
12. March 2018Source:Samsung Mobile 12 of 68
13. April 2018Source:J. Cole 13 of 68
14. April 2018Source:Getty 14 of 68
15. April 2018Source:Hip-Hop Wired 15 of 68
16. April 2018Source:WENN 16 of 68
17. April 2018Source:Getty 17 of 68
18. April 2018Source:WENN 18 of 68
19. April 2018Source:FayesVision/WENN.com 19 of 68
20. April 2018Source:Getty 20 of 68
21. April 2018Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 68
22. April 2018Source:WENN 22 of 68
23. May 2018Source:Getty 23 of 68
24. May 2018Source:WENN 24 of 68
25. May 2018Source:Getty 25 of 68
26. May 2018Source:Getty 26 of 68
27. June 2018Source:WENN 27 of 68
28. June 2018Source:Getty 28 of 68
29. June 2018Source:Getty 29 of 68
30. June 2018Source:Disney Pixar 30 of 68
31. June 2018Source:WENN 31 of 68
32. June 2018Source:WENN 32 of 68
33. July 2018Source:Radio One 33 of 68
34. July 2018Source:WENN 34 of 68
35. August 2018Source:Getty 35 of 68
36. August 2018Source:Getty 36 of 68
37. August 2018Source:Radio One Houston 37 of 68
38. August 2018Source:WENN 38 of 68
39. August 2018Source:Getty 39 of 68
40. August 2018Source:Getty 40 of 68
41. September 2018Source:Warner Music 41 of 68
42. September 2018Source:Lil Wayne 42 of 68
43. September 2018Source:METRO 43 of 68
44. September 2018Source:WENN 44 of 68
45. September 2018Source:WENN 45 of 68
46. October 2018Source:Radio One 46 of 68
47. October 2018Source:Tonya Jameson 47 of 68
48. October 2018Source:WENN 48 of 68
49. October 2018Source:Radio One 49 of 68
50. October 2018Source:Sony 50 of 68
51. October 2018Source:Getty 51 of 68
52. November 2018Source:R1 Digital 52 of 68
53. November 2018Source:Label 53 of 68
54. November 2018Source:iONEDigital 54 of 68
55. November 2018Source:Getty 55 of 68
56. November 2018Source:WENN 56 of 68
57. November 2018Source:Getty 57 of 68
58. November 2018Source:Getty 58 of 68
59. November 2018Source:Getty 59 of 68
60. November 2018Source:Radio One 60 of 68
61. November 2018Source:Marvel 61 of 68
62. November 2018Source:WENN 62 of 68
63. November 2018Source:Getty 63 of 68
64. December 2018Source:Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike 64 of 68
65. December 2018Source:Daniel J. Vasquez 65 of 68
66. December 2018Source:Getty 66 of 68
67. December 2018Source:Getty 67 of 68
68. December 2018Source:WENN 68 of 68
The Latest:
Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com