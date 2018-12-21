Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group

Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group

In this latest clip from the Veda Loca in the Morning show, JKruz took it upon himself to do some songwriting for a more edgy Christmas song. Jazzi Black obviously called it “9 Days of Trillness.” DJ Kayotik on the other hand, was feeling like it was Bad Boy and Diddy all over again.

Check out this crazy, hilarious video right now, shot by Shun Atkins.

Do you wanna make the band?

Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

