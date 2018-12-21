CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cardi B and Offset On Vacation Together

Leave a comment
2018 American Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

It looks like Cardi B and Offset may be on the mend.

According to TMZ, the pair is on vacation right now in Puerto Rico. Witness caught the couple riding a jet ski together.

 

Related: Watch Offset Crash Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Forgiveness [Video]

Cardi is on the island for Friday night performance in San Juan for the Electric Holiday festival.

Related: Offset Wants Cardi B Back

Well, that was fast.

Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

12 photos Launch gallery

Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

Continue reading Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

Cardi B and Offset On Vacation Together was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close