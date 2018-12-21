Cardi B and Offset On Vacation Together

It looks like Cardi B and Offset may be on the mend.

According to TMZ, the pair is on vacation right now in Puerto Rico. Witness caught the couple riding a jet ski together.

Cardi is on the island for Friday night performance in San Juan for the Electric Holiday festival.

Well, that was fast.

