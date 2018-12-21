BOOK ENDS: 5 Books We Can’t Wait to Read in 2019

It’s about to be the top of the New Year again, which means it’s time to reset your page-turning goals. Here to help you kick start your reading resolutions for yet another round, we’ve compiled a list of anticipated books that we can’t wait to read on the subway this year. Check them out below.

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas

When It’s Out:

February 5, 2019

What It’s About:

The followup to Angie Thomas’ acclaimed The Hate U Give (which was recently made into a movie starring Amandla Stenberg—perhaps you’ve heard about it), On the Come Up follows a 16-year-old aspiring rapper named Bri as she attempts to fill the shoes of her late underground rap legend father. Set in the same neighborhood as the one featured in The Hate U Give (aka THUG), the novel was inspired by the tragedies Thomas experienced as a kid.

What Folks Are Saying:

“Kids like Bri, they don’t end up on the news like that. Kids like Bri, they become statistics and numbers. Those kids are never seen as actual people … For me, I sat down and I said, ‘You know what, I want to write something about that big tragedy that happened in my life, because there are so many kids out there who are going through that same thing, and we don’t talk about that enough.’” — Angie Thomas

The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray

When It’s Out:

February 19, 2019

What It’s About:

Described by Kirkus Reviews as “a deep dive into the shifting alliances and betrayals among siblings,” Anissa Gray’s debut novel chronicles the lives of three adult sisters as they face the skeletons of their past while pushing through the present.

What Folks Are Saying:

“The Mothers meets An American Marriage, in this dazzling debut novel about mothers and daughters, identity and family, and how the relationships that sustain you can also be the ones that consume you.” — Amazon

The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz

When It’s Out:

June 25, 2019

What It’s About:

Set in Mississippi, The Gone Dead is about a woman who returns to the town where her father died, only to discover new details surrounding the cause of his death and many stark truths.

What Folks Are Saying:

“It’s set in Mississippi, and it’s about a woman who returns to a small Delta town where her father died, and she starts to uncover different things about the circumstances of his death. So I’ve been doing a lot of research on Mississippi and the Delta and the civil rights era, and what came before, and what came after. It just happens to feel quite resonant right now.” — Chanelle Benz

The World Doesn’t Require You by Amilcar Scott

When It’s Out:

June 25, 2019

What It’s About:

Newcomer Amilcar Scott crafts a collection of riveting stories about a struggling musician, a PhD candidate and more—all set in the fictional town of Cross County, Maryland.

What Folks Are Saying:

“Characters range from robots to sons of God in these magical realist stories about race, religion, and violence. Think of it as Faulkner meets Asimov.” — Esquire

Why Young Men: Rage, Race and the Crisis of Identity by Jamil Jivani

When It’s Out:

May 21, 2019

What It’s About:

In this book, author and youth activist Jamil Jivani details his experiences working with troubled young men in North America and the Middle East.

What Folks Are Saying:

“I thought if I wrote a book that would help me and my mom have better conversations about my life and childhood, it could also help other children and their parents do the same. So my biggest hope is that this book would help parents, teachers, police officers—adults who have young men in their lives—not only to better understand the young men they know, but also to have more empathy for young men in a broader sense.” — Jamil Jivani

