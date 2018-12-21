Heron Preston Dropped A Line Of Remixed Carhartt Classics

heron Preston–the cult streetwear designer worn by celebs like Future and Playboi Carti teamed up with Carhartt WIP on an 18-piece collection of reimagined workwear. The former DJ and creative consultant to Kanye West is known for his utilitarian-inspired collections that pay homage to manual laborers. This latest collab is a full circle moment of sorts of Preston, who first gained attention in 2017 for a collection created with The New York City Department of Sanitation that included remixed versions of Carhartt’s popular canvas jackets.

“Carhartt is one of the first authentic apparel brands (non fashion) validated in street culture made relevant by skate and rap.”

“I became a fan of Carhartt when I moved to NYC in 2004. I noticed it wasn’t only the construction workers wearing it but it was a brand that transcended cultures,” says Preston. “[It’s] one of the first authentic apparel brands (non fashion) validated in street culture made relevant by skate and rap.” The lineup includes a fanny pack, beanie, jacket, vest and pants, all treated and paint splattered for a worn look, and accented with Heron Preston’s signature orange trim.

The unique campaign imagery depicts real-life art handlers doing their jobs. Take a closer look at the lineup below and cop the Heron Preston x Carhartt WIP collection now at select retailers and heronpreston.com. Prices range from $958 for the jacket to $249 for the crystal embellished beanie.

