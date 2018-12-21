The news of Travis Scott possibly hitting the Super Bowl stage isn’t sitting well with everyone. Some of his peers have addressed their concerns in public and behind the scenes.

JAY-Z is reportedly disappointed about the thought of Cactus Jack joining Maroon 5 at the 2019 NFL championship game. According to Variety sources close to Jigga say he is attempting to talk Scott out of the appearance due to the league’s treatment of former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick. On “Apesh*t” he confirmed he turned down the NFL’s request to headline the big game. “I said no to the Superbowl / You need me, I don’t need you / Every night we in the endzone / Tell the NFL we in stadiums too”.

Meek Mill has also been vocal about the recent announcement via his social media accounts. On Thursday, December 20 he made it clear he doesn’t understand the move via Twitter. “For what?” he asked. “He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this sh*t!”

He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018

As expected the posts were interpreted as hating by some so the Philadelphia MC made sure to clear his position by saying “And don’t get it twisted,” he added. “I f*** wit Travis too!”

And don’t get it twisted I fuck wit Travis too! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018

On February 3 the NFL will hold Super Bowl LIII at the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Maroon 5 is confirmed as the half-time musical talent. It should be noted that the Pop Rock band and Travis are both managed by Full Stop Management. Additional rumors point to the NFL also talking to Cardi B and Big Boi for additional on-stage guest purposes. Scott’s reps have declined comment.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Meek Mill & Jay-Z Do Not Want Travis Scott To Perform At The Super Bowl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: