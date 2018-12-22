CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dies

Leave a comment
'Think Like A Man Too' Atlanta Premiere - After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trina Braxton is mourning the loss of her ex-husband Gabe Solis after the 43-year-old Braxton Family Values star lost his battle with cancer, TMZ reports.

Solis reportedly died in Texas surrounded by friends a family. His health was apparently kept under wraps as his death comes as a surprise to BFV fans, extended friends and family.

Though Trina and Solis divorced in 2015, the couple appeared on an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life, earlier this year, where they attempted to get to the root of their marital problems.

Solis death comes as a shock to the rest of the world. Trina posted an update on social media earlier today.

Our prayers are with the Braxton, Solis family at this time.

'Grudge Match' Atlanta Screening

The Way They Were: Trina Braxton & Gabe Solis

17 photos Launch gallery

The Way They Were: Trina Braxton & Gabe Solis

Continue reading The Way They Were: Trina Braxton & Gabe Solis

The Way They Were: Trina Braxton & Gabe Solis

With news that Gabe Solis, Trina Braxton's ex-husband passed away, HelloBeautiful put together a gallery of pictures of the former couple before their 2015 divorce and just Gabe living his life to the fullest. R.I.P Gabe.

RELATED STORIES:

Quincy Calls Kim Porter’s Death ‘The Toughest Heartbreak I Will Ever Encounter’

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Files $50M Lawsuit Against Hotel One Year After She Was Found Dead In Freezer

Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close