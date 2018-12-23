The ultimate procrastinator doesn’t even begin to describe you if you’re still scrambling for what to buy your loved ones for the holidays. Or, maybe you’re actually in the market for something for yourself–after all, the sales are pretty insane right now so why not indulge? From high-tech gadgets to the designer sneaks that will upgrade your fits to next-level status, these are the absolute best buys of 2018.

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Buys of 2018 93 photos Launch gallery Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Buys of 2018 1. Brumal Camouflage Down-Filled Parka Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 1 of 93 2. The Harmonist Yin Transformation Fragrance Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 2 of 93 3. Barneys New York Silk Robe Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 3 of 93 4. Magic Stripes Magnetic Youth Mask Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 4 of 93 5. Nars High Voltage Highlighting Palette Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 5 of 93 6. Timberland x BNY Sole Series Burnished Leather Boots Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 6 of 93 7. NANETTE DE GASPÉ Bain Noir Cannibis Sativa Bath Soak Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 7 of 93 8. Antica Farmacista Santorini 3-wick candle in bronze vessel Source:Courtesy of Barneys New York 8 of 93 9. Kodak Printomatic ZINK Digital Instant Camera Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 9 of 93 10. iHome Flat-Panel Mirror With Bluetooth Speaker Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 10 of 93 11. Canon T6 Exclusive Bundle Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 11 of 93 12. HoMedics Cordless Percussion Massager With Heat Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 12 of 93 13. Anker Projector Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 13 of 93 14. BBS Rose Quartz Roller With Ultimate Cream Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 14 of 93 15. Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 15 of 93 16. Fire TV Cube Exclusive Bundle Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 16 of 93 17. Tatcha 4-Piece Holiday Eye Collection Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 17 of 93 18. Lancome Beauty Box Source:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 18 of 93 19. Diaboli Kill MILF Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold Source:Courtesy of Diaboli Kill 19 of 93 20. Todd Snyder x New Balance 998 Color Spectrum Source:Todd Snyder New Balance 20 of 93 21. Cremo Premium Beard Brush Source:Courtesy of Target 21 of 93 22. Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System Source:Courtesy of Oculus 22 of 93 23. Louis Vuitton Laureate Platform Desert Boot Source:Courtesy of Louis Vuitton 23 of 93 24. Jonthan Adler Ganja Canister Source:Courtesy of Jonathan Adler 24 of 93 25. Foreo Issa Hybrid Silicone Toothbrush Source:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 25 of 93 26. Spinn Coffee Machine with NANO filter and $50 coffee credit Source:Courtesy of Spinn 26 of 93 27. J.Crew Girls' knit fur-lined hat with ears Source:Courtesy of J.Crew 27 of 93 28. Kids' crewcuts x Kid Made Modern Candy Charms Jewelry Kit Source:Courtesy of J.Crew 28 of 93 29. J.Crew Boy's Blazer Source:Courtesy of J.Crew 29 of 93 30. J.Crew Kids' Monster Paw Slippers Source:Courtesy of J.Crew 30 of 93 31. J.Crew Girls' Sweater Source:Courtesy of J.Crew 31 of 93 32. Gucci Men's Tricolor Leather Web Watch Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 32 of 93 33. MCM x Neiman Marcus Coasters Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 33 of 93 34. UGG Australia Men's Scuff Shearling Mule Slipper Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 34 of 93 35. David Yurman Men's 18k-Gold Cross Enhancer With Forged Carbon Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 35 of 93 36. Canada Goose Men's Down-Filled Mittens Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 36 of 93 37. Bey-Berk Leather Watch & Sunglasses Storage Case Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 37 of 93 38. Taschen "Basquiat" Book Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 38 of 93 39. Bey-BerkEbony Wood Cigar Humidor Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 39 of 93 40. Fendi Men's FF Shield Sunglasses Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 40 of 93 41. Taschen "Bruce W. Talamon Soul R&B Funk Photographs: 1972-1982" Book Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 41 of 93 42. Powerbank Wireless Charger Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 42 of 93 43. Air Selfie Drone Camera Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 43 of 93 44. Saint Laurent Lou Lou Medium Shearling Shoulder Bag Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 44 of 93 45. Gentlemen's Hardware Campfire Texas Poker Travel Game Set Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 45 of 93 46. BeatsX Wireless Headphones Source:Courtesy of Apple 46 of 93 47. Beats Pill+ Source:Courtesy of Apple 47 of 93 48. Uncommon Goods Smartphone Charging Wristlet Source:Courtesy of Uncommon Goods 48 of 93 49. Dyso Supersonic Hair Dryer Source:Courtesy of Bed, Bath & Beyond 49 of 93 50. Bed Bath & Beyond Beverage Warmer Source:Courtesy of Bed, Bath & Beyond 50 of 93 51. Brookstone Automatic Wine Opener Source:Courtesy of Bed, Bath & Beyond 51 of 93 52. Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch in Blush Source:Courtesy of Skagen 52 of 93 53. Morphe x James Charles Palette Source:Courtesy of Ulta Beauty 53 of 93 54. Proenza Schouler Arizona Two-Piece Set Source:Courtesy of Proenza Schouler 54 of 93 55. Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream Source:Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro 55 of 93 56. Youth To The People Super Glow Hydration Duo Source:Courtesy of Youth to the People 56 of 93 57. Fenty Beauty Rihanna’s Mystery Surprise Source:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty 57 of 93 58. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y Source:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty 58 of 93 59. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Source:Courtesy of Viktor & Rolf 59 of 93 60. Polo Ralph Lauren Winter Stadium Collection Backpack Source:Courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren 60 of 93 61. Casio G-Shock x A$AP Ferg GA110FRG-7A Watch Source:Courtesy of Casio G-SHOCK 61 of 93 62. Converse Just Don Unisex Duffle Bag Source:Courtesy of Converse 62 of 93 63. Byredo Velvet Haze Eau de Parfum Source:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 63 of 93 64. Gillette Limited Edition Fusion ProShield Set Source:Courtesy of Gillette 64 of 93 65. 18.21 Man Made Wash & Pomade Set Source:Courtesy of 18.21 Man Made 65 of 93 66. method X SFMoMA limited edition faceted bottle Source:Courtesy of Method 66 of 93 67. Severino Camo Leather Bag Source:Courtesy of Severino 67 of 93 68. MENS SOCIETY NANO SNEAKER PROTECTOR KIT Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 68 of 93 69. Macy's Bedazzled Karaoke Microphone Source:Courtesy of Macy's 69 of 93 70. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Velvet Fatale Limited Edition Source:Courtesy of Macy's 70 of 93 71. First Impressions Metallic Puffer Snowsuit Source:Courtesy of Macy's 71 of 93 72. Crux Touchscreen Air Convection Fryer Source:Courtesy of Macy's 72 of 93 73. Kate Spade Bangles Source:Courtesy of Macy's 73 of 93 74. Silken Slumber Silk Pillowcase and Eye Mask Source:Courtesy of Macy's 74 of 93 75. One Ocean Beauty System Source:Courtesy of One Ocean Beauty 75 of 93 76. ARMANI PRIVE ROGUE MALACHITE CANDLE Source:Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty 76 of 93 77. ARMANI LIP MAESTRO BENTO BOX SET Source:Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty 77 of 93 78. FADER Fort: Setting The Stage Book Source:Courtesy of The FADER 78 of 93 79. Gap + GQ Opening Ceremony Pullover Hoodie Source:Courtesy of Gap 79 of 93 80. Todd Snyder Timex x Peanuts Snoopy On The Move Watch Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 80 of 93 81. W&P Design Gin & Tonic Carry On Cocktail Kit Source:Courtesy of W&P Designs 81 of 93 82. Rockwell Razors Beard Bib Source:Courtesy of Rockwell Razors 82 of 93 83. Basic Outfitters Create-a-Drawer Underwear Box Source:Courtesy of Basic Outfitters 83 of 93 84. PUMA Suede 50 x Swarovski Source:Courtesy of PUMA 84 of 93 85. Ellie Workout Subscription Box Source:Courtesy of Ellie 85 of 93 86. Steve Madden Daisie Rhinestone Pump Source:Courtesy of Macy's 86 of 93 87. Michael Kors Black crossbody bag Source:Courtesy of Macy's 87 of 93 88. Nanobébé Breastmilk Bottle Source:Courtesy of Nanobebe 88 of 93 89. Coach Western Boot Source:Courtesy of Coach 89 of 93 90. Coach Mini Skinny ID Case With Rose Print Source:Courtesy of Coach 90 of 93 91. Uomo Salavatore Ferragamo Limited Edition Source:Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo 91 of 93 92. Off-White Basquiat iPhone Cases Source:Off-White 92 of 93 93. TOM FORD Private Blend Collection Coffret, 6 Piece Source:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 93 of 93

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Buys of 2018 was originally published on Cassiuslife.com