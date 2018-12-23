The ultimate procrastinator doesn’t even begin to describe you if you’re still scrambling for what to buy your loved ones for the holidays. Or, maybe you’re actually in the market for something for yourself–after all, the sales are pretty insane right now so why not indulge? From high-tech gadgets to the designer sneaks that will upgrade your fits to next-level status, these are the absolute best buys of 2018.
Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Buys of 2018
1. Brumal Camouflage Down-Filled ParkaSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 1 of 93
2. The Harmonist Yin Transformation FragranceSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 2 of 93
3. Barneys New York Silk RobeSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 3 of 93
4. Magic Stripes Magnetic Youth MaskSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 4 of 93
5. Nars High Voltage Highlighting PaletteSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 5 of 93
6. Timberland x BNY Sole Series Burnished Leather BootsSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 6 of 93
7. NANETTE DE GASPÉ Bain Noir Cannibis Sativa Bath SoakSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 7 of 93
8. Antica Farmacista Santorini 3-wick candle in bronze vesselSource:Courtesy of Barneys New York 8 of 93
9. Kodak Printomatic ZINK Digital Instant CameraSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 9 of 93
10. iHome Flat-Panel Mirror With Bluetooth SpeakerSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 10 of 93
11. Canon T6 Exclusive BundleSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 11 of 93
12. HoMedics Cordless Percussion Massager With HeatSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 12 of 93
13. Anker ProjectorSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 13 of 93
14. BBS Rose Quartz Roller With Ultimate CreamSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 14 of 93
15. Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush SetSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 15 of 93
16. Fire TV Cube Exclusive BundleSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 16 of 93
17. Tatcha 4-Piece Holiday Eye CollectionSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 17 of 93
18. Lancome Beauty BoxSource:Courtesy of HSN/QVC 18 of 93
19. Diaboli Kill MILF Pendant Necklace in Yellow GoldSource:Courtesy of Diaboli Kill 19 of 93
20. Todd Snyder x New Balance 998 Color SpectrumSource:Todd Snyder New Balance 20 of 93
21. Cremo Premium Beard BrushSource:Courtesy of Target 21 of 93
22. Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality SystemSource:Courtesy of Oculus 22 of 93
23. Louis Vuitton Laureate Platform Desert BootSource:Courtesy of Louis Vuitton 23 of 93
24. Jonthan Adler Ganja CanisterSource:Courtesy of Jonathan Adler 24 of 93
25. Foreo Issa Hybrid Silicone ToothbrushSource:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 25 of 93
26. Spinn Coffee Machine with NANO filter and $50 coffee creditSource:Courtesy of Spinn 26 of 93
27. J.Crew Girls' knit fur-lined hat with earsSource:Courtesy of J.Crew 27 of 93
28. Kids' crewcuts x Kid Made Modern Candy Charms Jewelry KitSource:Courtesy of J.Crew 28 of 93
29. J.Crew Boy's BlazerSource:Courtesy of J.Crew 29 of 93
30. J.Crew Kids' Monster Paw SlippersSource:Courtesy of J.Crew 30 of 93
31. J.Crew Girls' SweaterSource:Courtesy of J.Crew 31 of 93
32. Gucci Men's Tricolor Leather Web WatchSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 32 of 93
33. MCM x Neiman Marcus CoastersSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 33 of 93
34. UGG Australia Men's Scuff Shearling Mule SlipperSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 34 of 93
35. David Yurman Men's 18k-Gold Cross Enhancer With Forged CarbonSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 35 of 93
36. Canada Goose Men's Down-Filled MittensSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 36 of 93
37. Bey-Berk Leather Watch & Sunglasses Storage CaseSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 37 of 93
38. Taschen "Basquiat" BookSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 38 of 93
39. Bey-BerkEbony Wood Cigar HumidorSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 39 of 93
40. Fendi Men's FF Shield SunglassesSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 40 of 93
41. Taschen "Bruce W. Talamon Soul R&B Funk Photographs: 1972-1982" BookSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 41 of 93
42. Powerbank Wireless ChargerSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 42 of 93
43. Air Selfie Drone CameraSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 43 of 93
44. Saint Laurent Lou Lou Medium Shearling Shoulder BagSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 44 of 93
45. Gentlemen's Hardware Campfire Texas Poker Travel Game SetSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 45 of 93
46. BeatsX Wireless HeadphonesSource:Courtesy of Apple 46 of 93
47. Beats Pill+Source:Courtesy of Apple 47 of 93
48. Uncommon Goods Smartphone Charging WristletSource:Courtesy of Uncommon Goods 48 of 93
49. Dyso Supersonic Hair DryerSource:Courtesy of Bed, Bath & Beyond 49 of 93
50. Bed Bath & Beyond Beverage WarmerSource:Courtesy of Bed, Bath & Beyond 50 of 93
51. Brookstone Automatic Wine OpenerSource:Courtesy of Bed, Bath & Beyond 51 of 93
52. Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch in BlushSource:Courtesy of Skagen 52 of 93
53. Morphe x James Charles PaletteSource:Courtesy of Ulta Beauty 53 of 93
54. Proenza Schouler Arizona Two-Piece SetSource:Courtesy of Proenza Schouler 54 of 93
55. Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana CreamSource:Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro 55 of 93
56. Youth To The People Super Glow Hydration DuoSource:Courtesy of Youth to the People 56 of 93
57. Fenty Beauty Rihanna’s Mystery SurpriseSource:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty 57 of 93
58. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fu$$ySource:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty 58 of 93
59. Viktor & Rolf SpicebombSource:Courtesy of Viktor & Rolf 59 of 93
60. Polo Ralph Lauren Winter Stadium Collection BackpackSource:Courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren 60 of 93
61. Casio G-Shock x A$AP Ferg GA110FRG-7A WatchSource:Courtesy of Casio G-SHOCK 61 of 93
62. Converse Just Don Unisex Duffle BagSource:Courtesy of Converse 62 of 93
63. Byredo Velvet Haze Eau de ParfumSource:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 63 of 93
64. Gillette Limited Edition Fusion ProShield SetSource:Courtesy of Gillette 64 of 93
65. 18.21 Man Made Wash & Pomade SetSource:Courtesy of 18.21 Man Made 65 of 93
66. method X SFMoMA limited edition faceted bottleSource:Courtesy of Method 66 of 93
67. Severino Camo Leather BagSource:Courtesy of Severino 67 of 93
68. MENS SOCIETY NANO SNEAKER PROTECTOR KITSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 68 of 93
69. Macy's Bedazzled Karaoke MicrophoneSource:Courtesy of Macy's 69 of 93
70. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Velvet Fatale Limited EditionSource:Courtesy of Macy's 70 of 93
71. First Impressions Metallic Puffer SnowsuitSource:Courtesy of Macy's 71 of 93
72. Crux Touchscreen Air Convection FryerSource:Courtesy of Macy's 72 of 93
73. Kate Spade BanglesSource:Courtesy of Macy's 73 of 93
74. Silken Slumber Silk Pillowcase and Eye MaskSource:Courtesy of Macy's 74 of 93
75. One Ocean Beauty SystemSource:Courtesy of One Ocean Beauty 75 of 93
76. ARMANI PRIVE ROGUE MALACHITE CANDLESource:Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty 76 of 93
77. ARMANI LIP MAESTRO BENTO BOX SETSource:Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty 77 of 93
78. FADER Fort: Setting The Stage BookSource:Courtesy of The FADER 78 of 93
79. Gap + GQ Opening Ceremony Pullover HoodieSource:Courtesy of Gap 79 of 93
80. Todd Snyder Timex x Peanuts Snoopy On The Move WatchSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 80 of 93
81. W&P Design Gin & Tonic Carry On Cocktail KitSource:Courtesy of W&P Designs 81 of 93
82. Rockwell Razors Beard BibSource:Courtesy of Rockwell Razors 82 of 93
83. Basic Outfitters Create-a-Drawer Underwear BoxSource:Courtesy of Basic Outfitters 83 of 93
84. PUMA Suede 50 x SwarovskiSource:Courtesy of PUMA 84 of 93
85. Ellie Workout Subscription BoxSource:Courtesy of Ellie 85 of 93
86. Steve Madden Daisie Rhinestone PumpSource:Courtesy of Macy's 86 of 93
87. Michael Kors Black crossbody bagSource:Courtesy of Macy's 87 of 93
88. Nanobébé Breastmilk BottleSource:Courtesy of Nanobebe 88 of 93
89. Coach Western BootSource:Courtesy of Coach 89 of 93
90. Coach Mini Skinny ID Case With Rose PrintSource:Courtesy of Coach 90 of 93
91. Uomo Salavatore Ferragamo Limited EditionSource:Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo 91 of 93
92. Off-White Basquiat iPhone CasesSource:Off-White 92 of 93
93. TOM FORD Private Blend Collection Coffret, 6 PieceSource:Courtesy of Neiman Marcus 93 of 93
