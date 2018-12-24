Rihanna Tells Fans To Expect New Material In 2019

It’s been two years since Rihanna dropped her last full length LP in Anti but it seems like Riri fans will be getting some new material in the coming new year. In an instagram post she threw up a few days ago and fan asked her to give them a hint as to when they could expect a new project from her the “Love on the Brain” singer simply replied with “2019.”

About dang time.

Back in June Riri confirmed she was working on a new project with Vogue stating it would be a reggae inspired album, but in a Rolling Stone piece that came out a month later it was reported that she was actually working on two albums. Makes sense for a singer who laid down a cut called “Work,” right?

Are you excited for some new work from Rihanna in 2019? Let us know.

