Kodak Black Goes No. 1 On Billboard 200 With ‘Dying To Live’

The year has been kind to Kodak Black on both the freedom and music front, and now the Sniper Gang member has a new reason to celebrate. The 21-year-old Florida star’s latest album Dying To Live went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, which is his first time hitting the top.

Billboard reports:

The set, which was released on Dec. 14 via Dollaz N Dealz/Atlantic Records, earned 89,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 20, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 5,000 were in traditional album sales — as the bulk of the album’s units were driven by streaming activity.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new Dec. 29-dated chart (where Dying to Live debuts at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s websites on Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Dying to Live’s opening frame is largely pushed by streams, as the set garnered 82,000 SEA units, which translates to 114.2 million on-demand audio streams for the album’s tracks during the tracking week (which also makes Dying the most-streamed album of the week).

This is the second album from Kodak this year, the previous record Heart Break Kodak, came out when he was still in jail and made a top 40 debut at No. 25.

