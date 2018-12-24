Tekashi69 Sounded Shooketh After Shots Were Fired At His Music Video Shoot

Tekashi69 realized being at the wrong place at the wrong time could cost him his freedom, but it was too little too late. The Brooklyn rapper sounded in a panic shortly after shots were fired at his music video shoot in Beverly Hills back in November since cops wanted to check ID’s.

TMZ’s obtained footage taken moments after 2 gunmen opened fire on the Beverly Hills mansion last November where Tekashi and Kanye West were set to film a music video. It’s hard to see, but pay close attention to what you hear — Tekashi desperately wanting to leave … fearing his mere presence at the scene would put his then-newfound freedom in serious jeopardy.

You hear cops explain they found a 9mm and rifle rounds in the alley. They also explain how the house was intentionally targeted before saying they need to ID everyone. That’s when you hear Tekashi — sitting inside an SUV — say, “ID me? I can’t … I’m on probation … tell [the cops] I’m not here.”

Tekashi’s handler is also heard assuring Tekashi, word will NOT get out he was there. Remember … the shooting went down just 2 weeks AFTER the rapper caught a huge break, when he was sentenced to 4 years probation in his child sex case.

Part of Tekashi’s deal including avoiding any gang activity.

About a week and a half later, Tekashi got picked up by the feds on racketeering charges, and he’s been in jail ever since. Listen to the post-shooting audio below.

