Maryland Zoo Offering Fitness Classes

Stay fit next year by shaking up your workout routine. The Maryland Zoo has announced dates for yoga and CrossFit at the zoo.

Yoga at the Zoo is offered year-round at Penguin Coast, home to more than 90 African Penguins. It’s a 60-minute class for both beginners and experienced yoga lovers, but it’s intended for those 15 and older.

The dates for yoga are:

January 13 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

February 16 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

March 31 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

April 6 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

May 11 – 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

June 29 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

July 14 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

July 20 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

August 4 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

August 24 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

September 8 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

October 12 – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

CrossFit at the Zoo is a 60-minute fully-guided class offered by 410 CrossFit of Baltimore. It’s designed for all fitness levels. You can do burpees by flamingos, push-ups by African crested porcupines and lunges by the leopards. This class is intended for those 14 years and older.

The dates for CrossFit are:

April 7, 8 – 10 a.m.

May 18, 8 – 10 a.m.

June 22, 8 – 10 a.m.

July 28, 8 – 10 a.m.

August 18, 8 – 10 a.m.

October13, 8 – 10 a.m.

Tickets for yoga and CrossFit are $24.99 per session, which includes admission to the zoo the day of the class. Tickets are available now here.

