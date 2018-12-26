This Is ‘Us’: 9 Spooky Hip-Hop Songs That Should Be in Jordan Peele’s New Flick

The trailer for Jordan Peele’s Us has all of social media shook, and for plenty of good reasons. For one, the storyline about a Black family being haunted by evil versions of themselves while on vacation looks creepy as hell.

“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology,” Peele told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”

And as we previously mentioned, the cinematic remix of Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” is A1 brilliant. Which got folks questioning: what other songs should be featured in the film? And what are some of the spookiest hip-hop songs to ever be made?

The I Got 5 On It song being used in @UsMovie actually has me wondering what are some of the scariest sounding hip hop albums in the genre? — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) December 25, 2018

The conversation took off when writer and editor Jozen Cummings—Bleacher Report’s Deputy Director of Social Stories and the man behind UntilIGetMarried.com—proposed the question on Twitter. (Note: as one user pointed out, Jade and Xavier of the Jade and XD podcast explored the topic during their “Spooky Jams” episode from October 26 of this year; just fast forward to the 30-minute mark).

What followed in the replies is an ongoing thread of some of the best chill-inducing hip-hop songs ever made.

@JadeAndXD actually dived into this on their podcast on an episode called "SPOOKY JAMS" I think they start discussing it around the 30 minute mark @JadeofallJades @XavierDLeau — honeybun (@luxegod) December 25, 2018

We browsed the thread and pulled together some of our favorite suggestions from the conversation. From the Geto Boys’ “My Mind Playing Tricks on Me” to Tupac’s “Hail Mary,” here are nine spooky hip-hop songs that we definitely want to hear in Jordan Peele’s Us—or any horror film starring Black people for that matter.

Method Man – “All I Need” (feat. Mary J. Blige)

Snoop Dogg – “Murder Was the Case”

Geto Boys – “My Mind Playing Tricks on Me”

Immortal Technique – “Dance with the Devil”

GZA – “Liquid Swords”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – “East 1999”

Cypress Hill – “Boom Biddy Bye Bye”

Tupac – “Hail Mary”

DMX – “Damien”

