Baltimore police have arrested a 16-year-old and another so-called squeegee kid for attacking a driver.

According to WBAL-TV, the victim was stopped at a red light on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Washington Boulevard on Christmas Eve when someone tried to wash her windshield.

When she refused their services, 16-year-old Na’Sean Holloway walked away but came back. The driver yelled at him and, according to the police report, he yelled back and sprayed her in the face with window cleaner.

While the driver was waiting for officers to arrive, she told investigators another person threw rocks in her direction before running away.

Holloway is facing assault charges.

Police Arrest Pair of Squeegee Kids For Attacking Driver was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

