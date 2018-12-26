It may be the day after Christmas but some students in the Dallas area are still smiling after bus driver Curtis Jenkins gifted all 70 students on his bus route with gifts for the holiday.

According to KXAS, Jenkins originally wanted to do a gift exchange. But, his wife Shaneqia pointed out that some families may not be able to afford a gift exchange. Thus, the Lake Highlands Elementary School bus driver decided he would buy gifts for students. Curtis Jenkins was mistaken for Santa Claus by students when he gifted all 70 children on his bus route with gifts.

“Seeing those faces on the kids was more than anything I could ever do with the money,” Jenkins said.

He said he set aside money from each paycheck to purchase the items, which included games, electronics, and even a bike. “I’m not at a job, I’m on a mission from God,” Jenkins said. “I don’t say anything about religion to the kids. I just let them know whatever they love is fine with me, just love somebody on the way.”

“He’s always wanted to do something for the kids,” Shaneqia said.

Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts For All Students On His Route was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

