Jemele Hill Announces Her Engagement!! [PHOTOS]

Journalist, Jemele Hill took to social media Thursday afternoon to share some big news. She is engaged!

The former ESPN host had a interesting year after making news for a big controversy over comments she made about Donald Trump . After leaving ESPN she became a writer for The Atlantic. Although this year has had it’s ups and downs for Hill, she is ending 2018 on a good note.

