Last night, NYC was completely freaked out when the dark sky suddenly turned blue. All of a sudden we were in our own special episode of The Flash, wondering if Dr. Wells’ particle accelerator exploded, hoping the end result would be super speed—while non-superhero fanatics simply thought “the aliens” were taking over.

It turns out, there’s a simpler explanation, as the New York Police Department confirmed the sky’s color change was due to a transformer explosion at a Con Edison facility.

“ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available,” the NYPD tweeted on Thursday, December 27.

Con Ed also reached out via social media, tweeting “There was a brief electrical fire at our substation in Astoria which involved some electrical transformers and caused a transmission dip in the area. We’re currently investigating the cause of the incident. AQ.”

As of late last night, the NYPD was still advising everyone to stay away from the area. “Transformer explosion was determined to be a non-suspicious equipment malfunction. Please continue to avoid the area due to keep traffic clear. Thank you,” they wrote in a follow-up tweet just before midnight.

Hit the flip for the funniest responses (celebrities and all) and to get another look at the turquoise blue sky…people are not at all satisfied with the “transformer explosion” explanation. And just for the record, we too, definitely think the aliens have landed.

Alien Invasion? People Are SHOOK After What Happened In NYC Last Night [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: