CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Man Fined $50 For Crash that Killed Delmarva TV Executive

Leave a comment
Thomas Draper

Source: WBOC-TV / WBOC-TV

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been fined $50 in connection with a crash that killed a longtime Delmarva broadcast news executive.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Shawn Armstrong on Thursday pleaded no contest to inattentive driving in the September 2017 crash that led to 76-year-old Thomas H. Draper’s death.

Delaware State Police had said the WBOC-TV owner was bicycling when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Armstrong also received a conditional dismissal of the misdemeanor charge of operation of vehicle causing death, provided he perform 50 hours of community service within a year.

Department of Justice spokesman Carl Kanefsky said Draper’s family was consulted and supported the plea deal.

Armstrong was initially found guilty of both counts in a September trial, but a mistrial was later declared for unreleased reasons.

___

Associated Press

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Man Fined $50 For Crash that Killed Delmarva TV Executive was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close