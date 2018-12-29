Government Shutdown May Force Museums To Close Next Week

If the Government shutdown continues, the museums on the National Mall may shut down as well. Smithsonian officials announced Thursday that all of its museums, as well as the National Zoo, will be shuttered on Jan. 2 unless a deal is reached.

Two-thirds of Smithsonian staff are federal employees and next Wednesday they may be added to the list of many furloughed workers who were forced to stop working due to the impasse between Donald Trump and Congress.

Linda St. Thomas, the chief spokeswoman for the Smithsonian, told NPR that the museums will be open to the public through New Year’s Day using prior-year funds.

