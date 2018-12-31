CLOSE
Education
HomeEducation

#MichelleTaughtMe: Michelle Obama’s Book Inspires Curriculum For Black Girls

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Michelle Obama

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

There have been many public figures who have inspired educational courses. Songstress Beyoncé’s work has inspired college courses across the country, her hubby Jay Z was the subject of a course at Georgetown, and last year Jordan Peele’s work was the focal point of a class at UCLA. The latest person to have a curriculum centered on her achievements and experiences is former first lady Michelle Obama, Black Enterprise reported.

After reading Obama’s best-selling book Becoming, Lauren Christine Mims identified valuable lessons that would be impactful for Black girls who are coming of age, the news outlet writes. Mims—who served as the assistant director of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans and is currently enrolled in the University of Virginia’s Educational Psychology doctorate program—was so inspired that she conceptualized a curriculum for young Black girls that intertwines Obama’s journey and key principles for success.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For Mims, it’s all about representation. When young girls see themselves reflected in successful Black women it changes their perspective on life. “Reading Becoming was like sitting on the couch with your best friend and having one of those soulful conversations about life,” she told the news outlet. “Reading about how Michelle Obama felt unchallenged in elementary school, teased for the way she spoke, and noticed a difference in how she was perceived during adolescence was affirming. I disrupt the traditional practice of talking about Black girls in pejorative ways and center them and their unique experiences to study how we can support them.” She also added that there should be safe spaces for Black girls to discuss their challenges and how they can overcome them.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama Ousts Hillary Clinton As Most Admired Woman: Gallup Poll

Michelle Obama is nothing short of an inspiration. In fact, she recently topped Gallup’s “Most Admired Woman list; edging out Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

22 photos Launch gallery

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

Continue reading Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

Michelle Obama strut on stage at the Barclays Center in a pair of sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots that cost $3,900 and left shoe connoisseur/ moderator Sarah Jessica Parker with her jaw agape. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The former FLOTUS hit the promo trail earlier this year to promote her, now, best-selling book Becoming and quickly shot to the top of our favorite fashion moments of 2018 list with her stylish ensembles as she trekked around the world. But nothing tops her final tour look than this canary yellow dress and boots from Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2018 collection. https://twitter.com/The_A_Prentice/status/1075808068082950144 Aside from giving us countless gems about what to expect from a man, personal growth and self-reflection, she’s become our fashion queen wearing items straight off the runway. Becoming sold over 700,000 copies on the day it was released and shot to the top of best-selling book list with over 3 million copies sold on all platforms. Keep scrolling to see more looks from Michelle Obama on her Becoming book tour.

#MichelleTaughtMe: Michelle Obama’s Book Inspires Curriculum For Black Girls was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close