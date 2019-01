The word on the street is, the West’s are expecting! Neither party has officially confirmed the news but according to reports the couple is expecting a baby boy via surrogate May 2019.

The West’s, married in 2014, already have 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, and 11-month-old Chicago.

What an exciting way to kick off the new year! Congrats to them!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: