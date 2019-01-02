Angie Ange’s Morning Message – – Speak Kind Words

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 01.02.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter:

Each morning on Angie Ange in the Morning, we start with a boost of motivation in order to get your day started right.

As we start the new year off, today’s message was all about being mindful of the words you speak. In life we have the choice to either speak & think positively or negatively. The choice is up to you, but just know your life will reflect whatever path you take. Choose Wisely!

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close