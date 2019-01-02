Angie Ange’s Morning Message – – Speak Kind Words

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Each morning on Angie Ange in the Morning, we start with a boost of motivation in order to get your day started right.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As we start the new year off, today’s message was all about being mindful of the words you speak. In life we have the choice to either speak & think positively or negatively. The choice is up to you, but just know your life will reflect whatever path you take. Choose Wisely!

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: