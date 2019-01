It’s no secret Tiffany Haddish bombed her most recent New Years Eve stand-up comedy gig in Miami. The comedic actress ended up just poppin a bottle of Ciroc on stage after admitting she’d forgotten everything she wanted to talk about. The crowd starting boo’ing, walking out and recording the disaster of a show.

Luckily, the backlash hasn’t been too crazy and even fellow comedian Kathy Griffin came to Tiff’s defense:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: