All I can say is WOW! A video has gone viral of a young black woman being physically & verbally attacked by a white male customer at McDonalds in Florida that resulted in the woman being fired. I watched the video probably like 20 times and was disgusted more and more each time I saw this man pull this woman over the counter by her shirt. Was the woman wrong in defending herself? You be the judge check out the video below that has social media going insane!

Update

The Washington Post states that a McDonald’s representative did not respond to specific questions sent by email “including what protocol employees should follow if a customer turns violent — but said instead the company was “fully cooperating” with police.”

Also, no official word on if the young lady was fired

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Black Woman Defends Herself From Attack By A White Man At McDonald’s [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

