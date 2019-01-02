Toni Braxton And Birdman Officially Call It Quits

It was all good back in November when the legendary songstress gushed about her fiance’, Cash Money CEO Bryan “Baby” Williams on the Wendy Williams show. She even mentioned he’d given them a deadline to get married. Well honey it looks like the deadline has passed and it’s OVER.

On New Years Day, Toni Braxton deleted all of her IG photos leaving one single photo with this caption,

Meanwhile, Birdman shared a more direct message typing the words, “It’s over…” on his IG story.

Well, there it is.

I wonder if it has anything to do with the $5 Million dollar engagement she lost two months ago? I’d say that could definitely put a strain on a relationship.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: