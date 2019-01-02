CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Cardi B Confirms She’s Dropping A New Album In 2019 (Video)

Leave a comment
Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

More money moves will be coming from Cardi B in 2019. The New York rapper, who had a crazy 2018, is already talking about her next project.

During an Instagram Live, Cardi revealed that she is working on her next album and hopes to have it out the around the same time that “Invasion of Privacy” dropped last year — April 5,2018.

 

Looks like 2019 will be the year of Cardi B too!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

16 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

Continue reading Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUOh09GoQgk After teasing fans with images and clips from her highly anticipated video Money, Cardi B dropped the high-class trap visuals and whew chile, it’s setting Black Twitter on fire. There’s strippers, finely crafted money machines and captivating fashion all while conveying the complexity of Cardi’s hood-rich character. However, what stands out the most is poignant cinematography and bold statements like her breastfeeding her daughter Kulture while draped in couture. It’s a bossy move from the outspoken artist, who never minces words. She even paid homage to the original queen of rap Lil’ Kim and the late Lisa Left Eye Lopez. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrqXTrllI5p/ And the Black community is here to remind everyone why Cardi is such a gem because she’s trending on Twitter for the bodacious video. The video reached over 500K views in minutes and is quickly climbing while leaving everyone praising the rapper and her creative team. Cardi may be going through a messy breakup with the father of her children Offset, but you wouldn’t know it by her work ethic. Here’s what #BlackTwitter is saying…

Latest…

Cardi B Confirms She’s Dropping A New Album In 2019 (Video) was originally published on Ipowerrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close