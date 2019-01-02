Cardi B Confirms She’s Dropping A New Album In 2019 (Video)

More money moves will be coming from Cardi B in 2019. The New York rapper, who had a crazy 2018, is already talking about her next project.
During an Instagram Live, Cardi revealed that she is working on her next album and hopes to have it out the around the same time that “Invasion of Privacy” dropped last year — April 5,2018.
Looks like 2019 will be the year of Cardi B too!
Cardi B Drops 'Money' Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain
